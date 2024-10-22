Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Recommended Stories

