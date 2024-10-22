Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.920-0.940 EPS.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,124. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.40. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Articles

