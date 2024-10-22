Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EMR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.