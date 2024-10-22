Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Declares Dividend of $0.63

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6264 per share on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Elisa Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.61.
Elisa Oyj Stock Performance
ELMUY stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $25.33.
