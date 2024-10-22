ELIS (XLS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.42 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $21.42 million and $63,068.76 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10094072 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $52,784.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

