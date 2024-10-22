Elena Gomez Sells 31,248 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 31,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $949,001.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,919.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $355,125.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Elena Gomez sold 2,162 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $51,888.00.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Toast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Toast by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Toast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Toast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Toast by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

