Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Electroneum has a market cap of $39.17 million and approximately $699,280.95 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.