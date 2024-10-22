Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TEAF opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

