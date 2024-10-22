ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.87), with a volume of 168382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.95).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3,675.00 and a beta of -0.05.

In other ECO Animal Health Group news, insider David Hallas purchased 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £19,999.10 ($25,966.11). Corporate insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

