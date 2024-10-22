Eastern Bank Sells 6,014 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 3.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322,113 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 109,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

