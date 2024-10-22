Eastern Bank Raises Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned 3.69% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $40,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

QLTA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 42,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $49.53.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

