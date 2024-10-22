Eastern Bank Makes New $8.51 Million Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,513,000. Eastern Bank owned 0.10% of Donaldson as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 10.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Donaldson by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 13.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,915.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

