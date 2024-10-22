Eastern Bank Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Eastern Bank grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $19,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,913,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 464,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 679,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,901,000 after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $7.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.35. 2,003,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.75. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

