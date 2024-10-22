Eastern Bank Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 237,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.52. 5,717,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,951,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The company has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

