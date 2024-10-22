Eastern Bank Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eastern Bank increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 208.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,731 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,828 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $9,737,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

