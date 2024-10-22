Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 5.3 %

EGBN stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $698.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.