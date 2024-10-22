Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.2% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,025,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,833,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.57. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

