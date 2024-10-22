DIMO (DIMO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $10.50 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. DIMO has a market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $295,365.32 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DIMO token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.00251865 BTC.

DIMO Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 240,720,897.24192524 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.1270444 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $368,764.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

