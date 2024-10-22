Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned approximately 1.42% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $28,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 352,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 49,551 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 661,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,527. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

