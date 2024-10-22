Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1579 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of DFGP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 420,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $55.46.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
