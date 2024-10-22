Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1579 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFGP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. The company had a trading volume of 420,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

