Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 3.2% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,944 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 512.4% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. 217,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

