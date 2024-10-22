Defender Capital LLC. Buys Shares of 5,596 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.5% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $981,443,000 after buying an additional 412,872 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $217.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.63.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

