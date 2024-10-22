DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 510 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 156,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 343,687 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

PYPL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.69. 711,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,580,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

