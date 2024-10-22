DeDora Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.05. 642,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,142. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

