DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 76 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.55.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.83. 80,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,889. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.