Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Dana Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of DAN stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Dana has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dana will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dana stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

