DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $163.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

