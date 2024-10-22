CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $0.77 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00037675 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

