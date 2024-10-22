CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $50.33 Million Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 120,202 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up 3.7% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.35% of Western Midstream Partners worth $50,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 231,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. 355,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,567. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $42.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.87.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

