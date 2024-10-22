CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Buys New Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,000. Talen Energy accounts for about 0.6% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.09% of Talen Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.99. The stock had a trading volume of 625,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $197.61.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $1.33. Talen Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

