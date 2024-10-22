CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Acquires 10,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after acquiring an additional 257,233 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 81,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,110,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 837,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 232,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

