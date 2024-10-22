Critical Contrast: NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) & AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

AT&T has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of NextPlat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 10.41% 14.16% 4.16% NextPlat -7.59% 29.57% 21.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AT&T and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AT&T and NextPlat”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $122.43 billion 1.27 $14.40 billion $1.74 12.45 NextPlat $37.76 million 0.57 -$3.78 million ($0.29) -3.90

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AT&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AT&T and NextPlat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 1 8 10 1 2.55 NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T presently has a consensus target price of $22.69, suggesting a potential upside of 4.70%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than NextPlat.

Summary

AT&T beats NextPlat on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. It also provides Virtual Private Networks, AT&T Dedicated Internet, Ethernet, data services, cloud solutions, outsourcing, and managed professional services, as well as customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, governmental, and wholesale customers. In addition, this segment offers broadband services, including fiber connections, legacy telephony voice communication services, and other VoIP services and equipment to residential customers. This segment markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, AT&T Business, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and AT&T Fiber brand names. The Latin America segment provides postpaid and prepaid wireless services in Mexico under the AT&T and Unefon brand names, as well as sells smartphones through its owned stores, agents and third-party retail stores. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities. It also offers COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations, and medication adherence packaging; and value-added services, such as prior authorization assistance, same-day home-medication delivery, on site provider consultation services, primary care reporting and analytics, and customized packaging solutions, as well as acquires and leases an e-commerce platform to collaborate with businesses to optimize their ability to sell their goods online. In addition, it operates e-commerce websites, as well as third-party e-commerce storefronts that provides mobile satellite services solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and internet of things connectivity services; voice, data communications, internet of things (IoT), and machine-to-machine services; tracking and monitoring solutions and services; satellite communications products; and GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons. Further, it offers satellite tracking devices used to monitor the location, movements, and history of anything that moves; SolarTrack, a compact, lightweight, IoT tracking device powered by the sun; and GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.

