Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 16.3% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,491. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

