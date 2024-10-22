CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 55881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRMD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on CorMedix in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $625.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 102,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CorMedix by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 79,619 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 150.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,963 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

