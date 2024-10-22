Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,027,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 8,563,722 shares.The stock last traded at $12.70 and had previously closed at $12.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Core Scientific from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORZ

Core Scientific Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.