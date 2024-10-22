Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,815 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Inter Parfums worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 476.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

