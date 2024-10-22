Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $78 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Chemed makes up approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Chemed worth $77,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 34.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Chemed by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total value of $1,197,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total transaction of $115,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,615.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total value of $1,197,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,839 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $600.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $502.64 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $584.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.19.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.76%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.