Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $57.65 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,375 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Cogent Communications worth $57,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,942,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 327.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 752,133 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,369,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,444,627.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $133,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,014.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares in the company, valued at $318,444,627.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,057. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

