Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $25.30 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $25,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Motorola Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $477.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.73 and a twelve month high of $480.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.21.
Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.
Insider Activity
In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
