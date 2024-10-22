Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $101.67 Million Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Standex International accounts for about 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 4.74% of Standex International worth $101,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Standex International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Standex International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE:SXI opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.15.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.14%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.