Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 17,653 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Concentrix worth $51,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 62.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 71.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNXC. Baird R W raised shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $517,672.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,020.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,745,020.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,490.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $653,747 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNXC opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.58. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

