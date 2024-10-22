Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Cut by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 623,787 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 302.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after acquiring an additional 532,893 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 243.2% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after acquiring an additional 352,903 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $30,515,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,242,000 after purchasing an additional 305,291 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $107.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

