Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,012 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. 8,860,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,521,434. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.