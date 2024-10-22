Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 162,965 shares during the quarter. Cognex makes up 1.2% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Cognex worth $71,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cognex by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 95,063 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 13.2% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 80,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cognex by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $437,950.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Fehr purchased 6,570 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

