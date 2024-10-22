Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 160.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.15% of Coeur Mining worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 424,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 149.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 193,912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 247.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 80,531 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 84.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 487,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 223,529 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. 1,622,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.65. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

