ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV owned 0.07% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $398.74 million, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

