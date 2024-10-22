Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Cut by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,800 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 16.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $78,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,202,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chubb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,663,000 after buying an additional 104,986 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2 %

CB stock opened at $297.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.41. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $205.64 and a one year high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

