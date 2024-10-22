Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Sells 197 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.68. 104,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,122. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.67.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

