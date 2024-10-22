Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.10. 128,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,622. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $177.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.26.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.