Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Acquires 828 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

NYSEARCA IOO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,178. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

